Gomes homer ends Rays' win streak

(Reuters) - Pinch-hitter Jonny Gomes hit a home run to lead off the 12th inning and the Oakland Athletics ended the Tampa Bay Rays’ six-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory on Saturday.

Gomes condemned his former team mates to defeat with his fifth homer of the season.

”It really was not any more special to get a home run against them,“ Gomes, who played for Tampa Bay between 2003 and 2008, told reporters. ”But an extra-inning home run is nice to have on your resume.

“What was important was to get a win against the best team in baseball right now,” said Gomes, who made an outstanding catch in the 10th.

Tampa Bay had tied the score at 3-3 in the fifth and the two teams played six scoreless innings before Gomes connected.

Brian Fuentes got the win by pitching the 10th and 11th innings.

The Rays’ Jeremy Hellickson, who was bidding to become the first starting pitcher to begin a season 4-0 after winning the Rookie of the Year award the previous season, left the game with two outs in the fourth inning and Tampa Bay trailing 2-1. He allowed five hits.

Tampa Bay could have won it in the 10th after loading the bases, but Brandon Inge struck out swinging and Jemile Weeks grounded to first.