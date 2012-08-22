Royals top Rays after pitchers duel

Kansas City Royals pitcher Luke Hochevar throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

(Reuters) - Kansas City came out on top after a pitchers’ duel between Luke Hochevar and Tampa Bay ace David Price on Tuesday, the Royals edging the Rays 1-0 in 10 innings.

Starter Hochevar went pitch-for-pitch with Price, both players tossing eight scoreless innings before the visiting Royals (55-67) prevailed in the 10th.

Jeff Francoeur reached second base on an infield single and error with two outs, setting up Eric Hosmer’s game-winning RBI on a soft single into the outfield.

“I was just hoping it would fall,” Hosmer told reporters. “I didn’t hit it too hard, didn’t hit it too soft. It was a perfect spot so I’ll take it.”

Hochevar had to settle for the no-decision despite striking out 10 batters and allowing just one hit. The Rays (68-55) managed just two hits in the game.

“We knew the way Price has been pitching for the last seven weeks, we had to have (Hochevar) pitch a game like he did,” Francoeur said. “It was fun to watch him do that.”

Tampa Bay starter Price struck out eight and gave up just three hits and no walks. He leads the American League in wins (16) and ERA (2.28) and has not lost since June 13.

The Rays, however, saw their five-game win streak come to an end as they remained four behind the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East.

Kansas City has won four of five. Reliever Kelvin Herrera pitched the ninth for his first Major League win while Joel Peralta took the loss on the Tampa Bay side.