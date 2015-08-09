Rays overcome early deficit for 5-4 win

Aug 7, 2015; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Grady Sizemore (24) is congratulated by shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) after he hit a home run during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Tropicana Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Grady Sizemore hit another home run for the Tampa Bay Rays while the New York Mets were left swinging at air on Saturday.

Sizemore hit a two-run homer, his second home run in two games, while the Tampa Bay pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts in a 5-4 win over the Mets.

Rays starter right-hander Austin Karns recovered from a slow start to post his seventh win of the season before Xavier Cedeno, Steve Geltz, Jake McGee and Brad Boxberger did not give up a hit in four innings of relief.

Boxberger picked up his 28th save of the season.

Mets starter Noah Syndergaard (6-6) gave up four runs and threw 38 pitches in the first inning after being handed a three-run lead. The loss snapped New York’s seven-game win streak.

“Great win, unbelievable comeback for our guys after the 3-0 deficit early on,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

“Karns was able to settle down to his credit and the guys bounced back from a tough loss (Friday). It was good to see.”

The Mets took a 3-0 lead, which included lead-off home run from Curtis Granderson, in the top of the first against Karns.

Aug 7, 2015; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman James Loney (21) flips his bat as he hits a solo home run during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Tropicana Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

“We had chances to win this one, but we couldn’t pull it out in the end,” Granderson said.

”They made some good swings with the bat. We did too. I didn’t think I hit the home run as well as I did.

“It was a great way to start the game, but even with all that being said, it wasn’t over and they proved it at the end.”

The Rays regained the lead by scoring four in their half of the first when Sizemore hit a two-run homer off Syndergaard and right fielder Kevin Kiermaier had a two-run double.

The Mets tied the score 4-4 in the top of the second when Granderson hit his second home run of the game off Karns.

The Rays took a 5-4 lead in the fourth when Evan Longoria’s infield single scored designated hitter John Jaso.

Syndergaard was done after four innings, giving up five runs and eight hits and striking out six.

“After warming up in the bullpen, I thought I was going to go nine scoreless,” Syndergaard said.

“First inning, I thought I got a little too fastball heavy. They put some good swings on good pitches. Disappointing outing. Offense did their part, I just wasn’t able to uphold my end of the bargain.”