FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rays honor Orlando shooting victims during pride night
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 18, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Rays honor Orlando shooting victims during pride night

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Hank Conger (24) wears a "We Are Orlando" shirt in wake of the Orlando attack prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports - RTX2GV1U

(Reuters) - The Tampa Bay Rays honored victims of Orlando’s mass shooting with a dedicated Pride Night on Friday, which drew their largest regular season crowd in more than 10 years.

Forty-nine people were killed at an Orlando night club on Sunday in what was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The Rays chose to make their contest against San Francisco a night of observance as Tropicana hosted 40,135 fans, the most at the ballpark since Opening Day in 2006.

The team wore “We are Orlando” T-Shirts for batting practice and hats of their former minor league team, the Orlando Rays during the contest. A tribute video from both teams played on the scoreboard.

Tampa Bay also made tickets for the game available for just $5 beginning on Tuesday and donated the proceeds to a victim’s fund. The Rays announced that they raised more than $300,000.

“Orlando is a huge part of baseball’s heart,” said Major League Baseball’s vice president of social responsibility Billy Bean. “What happened in Orlando happened to everybody, and I’ve been very proud of the way baseball has responded with wanting to be supportive.”

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.