Rays' Longoria sidelined 6-8 weeks with torn hamstring

Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria (R) holds his left knee and grimaces after he was tagged out by Seattle Mariners shortstop Brendan Ryan (L) trying to steal second base, during the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game in St. Petersburg, Florida, April 30, 2012. Longoria left the game after the play. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

(Reuters) - Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria will miss six to eight weeks with a torn left hamstring, the team said on Tuesday.

The three-time All Star Longoria left Monday’s game against Seattle after he tried to reach second base on a steal. He was initially said to be day-to-day but further examination revealed a more serious injury.

“I mean I‘m thinking it (stinks),” Longoria told the team’s website (tampabay.rays.mlb.com). “It’s one of those things where my job now is just to stay positive. As tough as it’s going to be to watch, I can’t really worry about it right now.”

Longoria was off to a strong start this season and is batting .329 with four home runs and 19 RBIs.

Despite the grim news, Tampa Bay beat Seattle 3-1 on Tuesday to improve to 16-8, the best mark in the American League East division.