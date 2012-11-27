Baseball: Rays extend Longoria contract until at least 2022

Tampa Bay Rays teammates congratulate Evan Longoria (R) in the dugout after his solo home run during the fourth inning of a MLB American League baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

(Reuters) - Evan Longoria pledged his loyalty to the Tampa Bay Rays by signing a multi-year contract extension that could keep him in uniform through 2023, the team said on Monday.

The 27-year-old’s original deal was through 2016, but the third baseman has signed a six-year extension worth $100 million with an option for one additional year.

"In signing this contract, I kind of wanted to show that I'm committed to this organization," Longoria told the Rays website (tampabay.rays.mlb.com).

”I told them from the beginning that I didn’t want to be the one sucking up all the payroll so we can’t afford anybody else, because it’s not giving us the best chance to win.

“There’s no telling what the market is going to look like in five years,” added Longoria, now looking set to finish his career with the Rays.

“Obviously contracts are going up and they are probably going to continue to go up.”

Longoria was drafted by the Rays in 2006 and helped the team reach the World Series in 2008.

A three-time All Star, Longoria played in just 74 games last season because of a left hamstring ailment and also missed extended time in 2011 because of injury.

Longoria is supposed to be over his health woes and is expected to be ready for spring training.