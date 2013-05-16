Rays' Price on disabled list with triceps strain

Tampa Bay Rays starter David Price pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a MLB baseball game in St. Petersburg, Florida, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

(Reuters) - The Tampa Bay Rays have placed ace pitcher David Price on the 15-day disabled list with a strained triceps muscle, the Major League Baseball team said on Thursday.

Price, who won the Cy Young Award last season as the best pitcher in the American League, had his start against the Boston Red Sox cut short on Wednesday after 57 pitches.

“We’re just giving it some time to calm down,” Price said in a report on the team’s website.

“I feel pretty good today and I feel better than I felt when I left last night. So we’re just giving it a little time to calm down and we’ll be back out there in a couple of weeks.”

Price left Wednesday’s game during the third inning after surrendering four earned runs against a visiting Boston team that cruised to a 9-2 victory.

The left-hander is 1-4 with a 5.24 earned run average in nine starts during the 2013 Major League Baseball season.

Tampa Bay recalled left-hander Alex Torres from Triple-A Durham to take Price’s spot on the active roster.