Reds and manager Baker agree on two-year extension

(Reuters) - The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a two-year contract extension with manager Dusty Baker that will keep him with the National League Central division champions through the 2014 season, the team said on Monday.

Baker, 63, has compiled a 419-391 record in five seasons with Cincinnati and led the team to Major League Baseball’s playoffs twice in the last three years.

“In Dusty’s five seasons here he’s taken us to the postseason twice and has proven he can lead our teams to championship-caliber play on the field,” Reds president Bob Castellini said in a statement.

“He’s the right manager to continue the building process that will take us deeper and deeper into the playoffs in the future.”

Baker missed 11 games last month after being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat and then suffered a minor stroke while being released from hospital.

However, the three-time National League Manager of the Year returned for the final three games of the regular season and the division series that followed.

In a 19-year managerial career in the majors, Baker has won division championships with the San Francisco Giants (1997, 2000), Chicago Cubs (2003) and Reds (2010, 2012).