Reds rally to roll over Rockies for ninth win

(Reuters) - The surging Cincinnati Reds overcame an uncharacteristically average performance from pitcher Johnny Cueto to eke out a 9-7 victory over the struggling Colorado Rockies in Denver on Saturday.

Cueto gave up five runs on 10 hits against the second worst team in Major League Baseball but the offense that has carried the Reds to nine straight victories rallied around the pitcher, who improved to 13-5 on the season.

The Reds came back from a 3-0 deficit in the first to outgun the Rockies, with Ryan Ludwick blasting two solo homers, while Drew Stubbs, Todd Frazier and Scott Rolen also went deep for the victors.

Cincinnati (60-40) improved to 13-2 since the All-Star break and lead the National League Central division by two games, while the Rockies remain anchored to the bottom of the National League West with a 37-62 record.