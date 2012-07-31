Baseball: Padres snap Reds' 10-game win streak

(Reuters) - The Cincinnati Reds had their 10-game win streak brought to a halt at the hands of former team mates as the San Diego Padres took down Major League Baseball’s hottest team 11-5 on Monday.

Yonder Alonso recorded four hits while pitcher Edinson Volquez squeaked the win, both players helping to slow their old team after being traded from the Reds in the same off-season deal.

“I was trying to make better pitches (after allowing three runs in the first inning),” Volquez told reporters. In the end, he allowed five runs and struck out five in the triumph.

“I know this ballpark and how the ball carries and I wanted to keep the ball down.”

Cincinnati (61-41) has charged up baseball’s standings with a red-hot stretch and was looking for their first 11-game win streak since 1957, but had their hopes battered early.

Despite taking a 3-0 lead in the first, the visiting Padres (44-60) burst back with five runs in the second and four more in the third.

Reds starter Mike Leake lasted just 1 2/3 innings but San Diego still tacked on the scoring late, getting four RBIs from Will Venable and three from Carlos Quentin.

Frustrated catcher Devin Mesoraco was ejected in the third when he got into a confrontation with the home plate umpire and bumped him on his way out. The rookie could face suspension.

”Obviously, frustration got the best of me and I lost my cool there,“ Mesoraco said. ”I just disagreed with some calls.

“You want to stand up for your pitcher, because they can’t do it out on the mound.”