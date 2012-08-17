Mets rough up Bailey to upset Reds 8-4

New York Mets third base coach Tim Teufel (18) congratulates Ike Davis (29) after hitting a solo home run off of Cincinnati Reds pitcher Homer Bailey during their MLB baseball game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

(Reuters) - The New York Mets grabbed a rare win over the National League Central-leading Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, exploiting an out-of-sorts Homer Bailey to prevail 8-4 in Cincinnati.

The Mets pumped out three runs in the fourth inning, another three in the sixth and two in the ninth to be in control most of the night.

The Reds rallied with three runs in the bottom of the ninth but the fightback came too late as the Mets snapped a run of five straight losses to Cincinnati to improve to 56-62 on the season.

The rare home loss dropped the Reds to 71-47 but they remain in control of their division, six games ahead of Pittsburgh.

Bailey, who claimed his first win since July 20 last Friday in Chicago, has now given up 18 earned runs in his last 19 innings and drops to 10-8 on the year.