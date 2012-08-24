Phillies rally to edge Reds in 11th inning

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder John Mayberry Jr. hits a two run RBI during the sixth inning of their MLB baseball game in St. Louis, Missouri, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

(Reuters) - The Philadelphia Phillies rallied from a three-run deficit to stun the high-flying Cincinnati Reds when John Mayberry’s walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning completed an unlikely 4-3 victory on Thursday.

The Reds led 3-0 after Cy Young hopeful Johnny Cueto pitched a solid five innings but he left two men on in the sixth, both of whom made it home, before Jimmy Rollins drove in another run for the Phillies to tie the game in the eighth.

The Phillies wasted two chances to claim victory in the ninth and 10th before Mayberry drove home Chase Utley with a single to left field to improve his team’s record to 58-67 and hand the NL Central-leading Reds their 50th loss of the season (76-50).

“I feel like I was in a fight, and I lost,” Philadelphia manager Charlie Manuel said. “I feel drained. I kept waiting for somebody to come home.”

Despite the defeat, the Reds sit a comfortable seven games clear at the top of the division while the Phillies remain 10 1/2 games adrift of a National League wildcard berth.

It was the first time this season Cueto was the victim of a blown save, preventing the pitcher from being the first in the majors to 17 wins.

Earlier Todd Frazier drove in all three runs for the Reds, who were seeking their first series win in Philadelphia since 2006 but were forced to settle for two wins apiece instead.

Frazier’s ground out in the first was enough to bring Zack Cozart home before his deep shot to centerfield in the sixth bounced off the wall to send Jay Bruce and Ryan Ludwick over home plate for a 3-0 lead.

But Laynce Nix and Erik Kratz each sent up sacrifice flies in the bottom of the sixth to drive in runs before Jimmy Rollins did the same in the eighth to tie the ball game.