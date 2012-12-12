FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reds land Korean Choo in trade with Indians, D-Backs
#Sports News
December 12, 2012 / 7:05 AM / in 5 years

Reds land Korean Choo in trade with Indians, D-Backs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cleveland Indians batter Choo Shin-soo of South korea runs to first base on a ground ball out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto July 31, 2010. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

(Reuters) - The Cincinnati Reds acquired South Korean outfielder Choo Shin-soo from the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday in a three-team trade that involved nine players.

The 30-year-old Choo, entering the final year of his contract, declined to sign an extension with the Indians and will now give the Reds a potential lead-off hitter who batted .283 with 16 home runs last season.

“He fills the one big void that we had and that was a lead-off hitter and someone with the ability to get on base,” Reds General Manager Walt Jocketty told MLB.com.

The Reds also picked up infielder Jason Donald and $3.5 million from Cleveland.

In exchange, the Indians receive outfielder Drew Stubbs and 21-year-old pitching prospect Trevor Bauer from the Reds along with pitchers Matt Albers and Bryan Shaw from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks get shortstop Didi Gregorius from Cincinnati along with pitcher Tony Sipp and infielder Lars Anderson from the Indians.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

