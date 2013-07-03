Bailey pitches first no-hitter of season

(Reuters) - Cincinnati Reds pitcher Homer Bailey tossed baseball’s first no-hitter of 2013, and his second within a year, on Tuesday in a 3-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Bailey struck out nine batters and allowed just one walk when Gregor Blanco drew a lead-off walk in the seventh inning to give San Francisco their first base runner of the game, ending Bailey’s pursuit of a perfect game.

The 27-year-old was the last pitcher to achieve a no-hitter in the majors last September at Pittsburgh.

Brandon Phillips blasted a two-run home run for the Reds, while Bailey also managed a hit.