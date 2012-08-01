FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reds catcher banned three games for touching umpire
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 1, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

Reds catcher banned three games for touching umpire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Los Angeles Dodgers' Dee Gordon (R) scores on a single by Dodgers' Luis Cruz (not pictured) with Cincinnati Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco (L) looking on during the first inning of their MLB baseball game in Los Angeles, California July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

(Reuters) - Cincinnati Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco was suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Wednesday for making contact with an umpire during a game this week.

The rookie catcher was ejected from Monday’s game against the San Diego Padres for arguing balls and strikes in the third inning and poked a finger at the homeplate umpire’s chest protector before leaving the field.

Unless appealed, Mesoraco will begin serving his ban when the Reds continue their series against the visiting Padres later on Wednesday, the league said in a statement.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.