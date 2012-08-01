Reds catcher banned three games for touching umpire

Los Angeles Dodgers' Dee Gordon (R) scores on a single by Dodgers' Luis Cruz (not pictured) with Cincinnati Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco (L) looking on during the first inning of their MLB baseball game in Los Angeles, California July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

(Reuters) - Cincinnati Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco was suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Wednesday for making contact with an umpire during a game this week.

The rookie catcher was ejected from Monday’s game against the San Diego Padres for arguing balls and strikes in the third inning and poked a finger at the homeplate umpire’s chest protector before leaving the field.

Unless appealed, Mesoraco will begin serving his ban when the Reds continue their series against the visiting Padres later on Wednesday, the league said in a statement.