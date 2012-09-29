Bailey pitches no-hitter for Reds

(Reuters) - Cincinnati Reds pitcher Homer Bailey threw his hand up for a place in the club’s playoff rotation by pitching a no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Bailey became the 15th Red in history to throw a no-hitter and the first since Tom Browning threw a perfect game in 1988.

He was just an error and a walk away from his own perfect game but was otherwise brilliant, striking out 10 to gain his 13th win of the year, his best tally in a season.

Once a very rare occurrence, no-hitters have been in vogue of late. Bailey’s was the seventh in the major leagues this season and the 15th since the start of the 2010 season.

The Reds are already playoff bound having clinched the National League Central Division earlier this month.