Reds sign All-Star Phillips to six-year extension

(Reuters) - Cincinnati Reds All-Star second baseman Brandon Phillips was rewarded for his breakout campaign with a six-year contract extension through the 2017 Major League Baseball season, the team said on Tuesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but a report on MLB’s website said Phillips, who was playing out the option year on his previous contract and could have become a free agent after this season, will get $72.5 million.

Phillips, 30, led all National League second basemen in hitting (.300), runs (94), hits (183) and doubles (38) while ranking second in runs batted in (82) last season.

The signing follows a 10-year, $225 million extension that the Reds handed 2010 National League Most Valuable Player Joey Votto last week.