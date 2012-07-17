FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reds' Votto to have knee surgery, miss 3-4 weeks
July 17, 2012 / 3:51 AM / 5 years ago

Reds' Votto to have knee surgery, miss 3-4 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

American League All-Star Josh Hamilton (L) of the Texas Rangers speaks with National League All-Star Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

(Reuters) - National League Central leaders Cincinnati were hit with the news on Monday that All Star slugger Joey Votto needs left knee surgery and will miss three-four weeks.

Votto, the 2010 NL Most Valuable Player, had been playing with the injury since last month but an evaluation on Monday determined he will need to have his torn meniscus repaired.

“It is in my best interest, and in the best interest of the team, to do it now so that I can be healthy during the last two months of the pennant race,” Votto told the Reds’ website (Cincinnati.reds.mlb.com).

The Reds had a six-game win streak snapped by Arizona on Monday and Pittsburgh are breathing down their neck in the division. Votto, who is batting .342 with 14 home runs and 49 RBIs, has been replaced by rookie Todd Frazier.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

