Carl Beane, "Voice of Fenway Park," dies

BOSTON (Reuters) - - Carl Beane, the longtime “Voice of Fenway Park,” died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack while driving and then crashing his car, the Boston Red Sox said. He was 59.

Beane had manned the public address system at the 100-year-old baseball park since 2003. A veteran sports reporter in Boston, Beane won a competition after the 2002 season to secure the coveted spot.

The team said Beane had a heart attack while driving in Sturbridge, about 60 miles southwest of Boston on Wednesday afternoon.

The Worcester Telegram and Gazette showed an image of Beane’s silver Suzuki SUV, which had crashed into a stone wall and tree. Beane was alone, and no other vehicles were involved in the accident, local authorities said.

”No one loved his role with the Red Sox more than Carl did,“ Red Sox President Larry Lucchino said in a statement. ”All of Red Sox Nation will remember his presence, his warmth, and his voice.

In his Fenway role, he provided national updates on Red Sox games for ESPN Radio, Sirius Satellite Radio and others. He previously worked for WBZ Radio in Boston and other stations around Massachusetts.

He is survived by a wife, daughter and two granddaughters.