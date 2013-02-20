FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Red Sox net Carp in deal with Mariners
February 20, 2013 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

Red Sox net Carp in deal with Mariners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell (R) watches his players warm up during a workout at the team's MLB spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

(Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox added some bench strength by acquiring first baseman/outfielder Mike Carp from the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The lefty hitting Carp is coming off an injury-plagued season in which he appeared in just 59 games hitting .213 with five home runs and 20 RBIs.

Carp, 26, showed promise as a rookie in 2011, hitting .276 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs in 79 games.

Off-season additions of Kendrys Morales, Michael Morse and Raul Ibanez cut into potential playing time for Carp in Seattle.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, Editing by Steve Keating.

