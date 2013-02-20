Red Sox net Carp in deal with Mariners

(Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox added some bench strength by acquiring first baseman/outfielder Mike Carp from the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
The lefty hitting Carp is coming off an injury-plagued season in which he appeared in just 59 games hitting .213 with five home runs and 20 RBIs.
Carp, 26, showed promise as a rookie in 2011, hitting .276 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs in 79 games.
Off-season additions of Kendrys Morales, Michael Morse and Raul Ibanez cut into potential playing time for Carp in Seattle.
