Injured Red Sox Ellsbury could miss up to eight weeks
April 14, 2012 / 10:30 PM / in 5 years

Injured Red Sox Ellsbury could miss up to eight weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boston Red Sox Jacoby Ellsbury reacts after Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Reid Brignac (top) landed on him during the fourth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts April 13, 2012. Ellsbury was injured on the play and left the game. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - Boston Red Sox All-Star center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury has been placed on the 15-day disabled list after he dislocated his right shoulder, the team said on Saturday.

He could miss up to eight weeks, Major League Baseball’s website said.

A Red Sox statement said team officials were in the process of determining a treatment plan.

Boston manager Bobby Valentine told reporters he had not heard the word “surgery” mentioned in the team’s discussions of Ellsbury.

Dislocations, when the upper arm comes partially out of the shoulder socket, can typically take six to eight weeks to heal, mlb.com said.

Ellsbury, runner-up for American League Most Valuable Player last year, was injured in a collision with the Tampa Bay Rays’ Reid Brignac at second base on Friday.

Brignac landed on Ellsbury’s shoulder and the Red Sox player, after being helped up by trainers, held his right arm close to his body as he walked off the field.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar

