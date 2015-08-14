Red Sox manager John Farrell has lymphoma

Jul 21, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell (53) walks off the mound after a pitching change during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

August 14 (Reuters) - Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell revealed on Friday that he has been diagnosed with stage one lymphoma, but he considers his condition curable.

“It’s localized,” he told reporters as he announced he would relinquish control of the team for the remainder of the season.

“It’s highly curable. I‘m extremely fortunate to not only be with people with the Red Sox, but also access to (Massachusetts General Hospital).”

The 53-year-old Farrell had a mass removed during hernia surgery on Monday in Detroit and will undergo treatment in the coming days. His chemotherapy is expected to last nine weeks.

Farrell plans to be at the helm next season.

He said bench coach Torey Lovullo would take charge until then.

”We’re going to give him the support, like he gives to us, always,” Boston veteran David Ortiz said.