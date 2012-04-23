Rain brings Boston some respite

New York Yankees batter Nick Swisher follows through on his home run as Red Sox catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia (L) watches in the second inning of their American League MLB baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

(Reuters) - Rain brought the struggling Boston Red Sox some relief on Sunday when their three-game series finale against the New York Yankees was washed out.

The game was called off hours before the scheduled first pitch, giving Boston a chance to regroup from their five-games losing streak which included two defeats to their bitter rivals.

The Yankees spoiled Friday’s celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Fenway Park by bashing Boston 6-2 while on Saturday the Red Sox jumped out to a 9-0 lead before being overhauled 15-9.

It has not been the best of starts for new manager Bobby Valentine, who has watched his team fall to 4-10.

A makeup game against the Yankees has yet to be announced. Boston travel to Minnesota to face the Twins on Monday.