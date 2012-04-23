Rain brings Boston some respite

(Reuters) - Rain brought the struggling Boston Red Sox some relief on Sunday when their three-game series finale against the New York Yankees was washed out.
The game was called off hours before the scheduled first pitch, giving Boston a chance to regroup from their five-games losing streak which included two defeats to their bitter rivals.
The Yankees spoiled Friday’s celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Fenway Park by bashing Boston 6-2 while on Saturday the Red Sox jumped out to a 9-0 lead before being overhauled 15-9.
It has not been the best of starts for new manager Bobby Valentine, who has watched his team fall to 4-10.
A makeup game against the Yankees has yet to be announced. Boston travel to Minnesota to face the Twins on Monday.
Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford