Tigers avoid sweep with win in Boston

(From L to R) Detroit Tigers Don Kelly, Quintin Berry, and Brennan Boesch celebrate at the conclusion of the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - The Detroit Tigers avoided a four game sweep with a 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday.

The Tigers had lost the last seven games in Boston but they ended that run with Max Scherzer pitching into the seventh inning and retiring nine consecutive batters.

Boston pitcher Josh Beckett allowed four runs on 10 hits in seven innings pitched with one walk and just one strikeout.

Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, with a solo home run, and Scott Podsednik put Boston 2-0 ahead at the bottom of the second.

Three runs at the top of the third, though, shifted the momentum to Detroit although another RBI from Saltalamacchia tied the game at three.

An RBI single for Miguel Cabrera in the fifth and a Delmon Young home run in the eighth put Detroit ahead, however.

Prince Fielder produced an a RBI triple in the top of the ninth inning off reliever Rich Hill to make it 6-3 and then a RBI single from Young wrapped up the win.

The Tigers now have three games at home against the New York Yankees this weekend.