Red Sox rally to sweep Marlins

Boston Red Sox Jarrod Saltalamacchia (39) and Will Middlebrooks (C) celebrate beside Miami Marlins catcher Brett Hayes after scoring on Middlebrooks' two-run home run in the eighth inning of their MLB interleague baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox wrapped up a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins with a 6-5 come-from-behind victory at Fenway Park on Thursday, extending their winning streak to five games.

The Red Sox (36-33) continued the June gloom for the slumping Marlins (33-36), who have fallen to 4-14 this month and are tumbling towards last place in the National League East.

Will Middlebrooks made the difference for the Red Sox, driving in four runs including a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth that tied the score at 5-5.

Shortly after, Daniel Nava brought home Ryan Kalish to give the home side a 6-5 lead that they held onto in the top of the ninth to secure the win.

Middlebrooks position in the Boston lineup is being reviewed on a day-by-day basis, but the third baseman once again proved his worth. The 23-year-old is in a similar situation to Kalish and Nava and said the three had bonded.

“When we were all called up we wanted to win the team’s trust and show we could help win games,” he said.

Boston’s Japanese pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka, in his third start of the season after having elbow surgery last June, gave up three runs in the first inning.

Middlebrooks drove in his first run with a single in the bottom of the fourth to reduce the deficit, Mike Aviles sacrificed in a run in the same inning before another Middlebrooks single in the bottom of the fifth tied the score at 3-3.

But Matsuzaka then gave up a solo home run to Giancarlo Stanton, bringing an end to the pitcher’s night and leaving him winless at 0-2.

The Marlins increased their lead to 5-3 and held that advantage until Boston’s big eighth inning.

Miami have now lost 13 of their last 15 games.