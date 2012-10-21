Red Sox hire Farrell as new manager: MLB

Former Toronto Blue Jays manager John Farrell (L) argues a call with home plate umpire Marvin Hudson during the 10th inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Toronto in this file October 1, 2012 photo. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

(Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox have hired John Farrell as their new manager, Major League Baseball reported on its official website on Saturday.

A pitching coach at the Red Sox from 2007-10, Farrell returns after two seasons in charge of Boston’s American League East rivals Toronto, where he compiled a 154-170 record.

Local media are reporting the deal will be for three seasons with a possible option for a fourth.

Farrell had one-year remaining on his deal with the Blue Jays and as such, further compensation between the ballclubs is to be finalized.

The 50-year-old takes over from Bobby Valentine, who was fired by the Red Sox after just one season in which Boston went 69-93 to finish bottom of the division.