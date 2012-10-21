Red Sox hire Farrell as new manager: MLB

(Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox have hired John Farrell as their new manager, Major League Baseball reported on its official website on Saturday.
A pitching coach at the Red Sox from 2007-10, Farrell returns after two seasons in charge of Boston’s American League East rivals Toronto, where he compiled a 154-170 record.
Local media are reporting the deal will be for three seasons with a possible option for a fourth.
Farrell had one-year remaining on his deal with the Blue Jays and as such, further compensation between the ballclubs is to be finalized.
The 50-year-old takes over from Bobby Valentine, who was fired by the Red Sox after just one season in which Boston went 69-93 to finish bottom of the division.
