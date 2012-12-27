Red Sox claim closer Hanrahan in six-player trade

(Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox landed closer Joel Hanrahan in a six-player trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

The Red Sox sent outfielders Mark Melancon and Stolmy Pimentel along with infielders Ivan De Jesus and Jerry Sands to the Pirates in exchange for Brock Holt and Hanrahan, who they immediately announced as the team’s new closer.

The 31-year-old has complied 76 saves over the last two seasons, and was named an All Star in each year, and is the centerpiece of the deal.

“His stuff is right at the top of the scale,” assistant general manager Brian O‘Halloran told the team’s website (boston.redsox.mlb.com).

“He’s got a fastball in the upper 90s (mph), and when he’s right, his slider is as good as anybody’s in baseball.”

Hanrahan’s presence will push Boston reliever Andrew Bailey out of the closer spot and into a setup role.

The Red Sox are coming off a disaster season that saw them finish last in the American League East, make major trades and fire manager Bobby Valentine.