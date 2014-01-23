Red Sox offer Sizemore chance to complete recovery

Cleveland Indians Grady Sizemore fails to make a diving catch on a hit by Alex Rodriguez during the ninth inning of the Indians MLB American League baseball game in Cleveland, Ohio July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

(Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox agreed to sign Grady Sizemore to a one-year deal on Wednesday, providing a new location for the veteran outfielder to attempt to work his way back from injury.

Sizemore will sign a contract for a base salary of $750,000, but could earn up to $6 million at the World Series champions based on incentives.

The 31-year-old Sizemore has not played in the Majors since 2011, missing the past two seasons because of injuries to his knee and back.

“I‘m looking for an opportunity to play,” Sizemore told reporters. “I thought it was a good opportunity to be a part of the team and I thought that it was one of those things where I was looking to fit in any way that I could.”

At his best, Sizemore became a three-time All Star while playing eight seasons with the Cleveland Indians.

He has a career average of .269 with 139 career home runs and 458 RBIs.