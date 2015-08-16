Bradley, Red Sox blast Mariners' ace

Aug 15, 2015; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (25) hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Jackie Bradley Jr. took advantage of an off day from ace Felix Hernandez to slug two home runs and seven RBIs as the Boston Red Sox lit up the Mariners’ right-hander for 10 runs in 2-1/3 innings in Saturday’s 22-10 rout.

“He still looks like the king,” said Bradley. “I think everybody’s entitled to have an off day. Today was his day.”

Bradley (5-for-6) homered off Hernandez in the second inning as the Red Sox posted five-run innings in the second and third and closed the game with 11 runs over the final three.

“I wanted to be aggressive with him because he’s a pitcher that attacks the zone with all of his pitches,” said Bradley, who also added an RBI double in the sixth, a two-run double in the seventh and a home run in the eighth.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and catcher Blake Swihart each had four hits for Boston. Designated hitter David Ortiz had three hits and three RBIs.

Left fielder Alejandro De Aza hit a two-run homer and third baseman Pablo Sandoval launched a solo shot before leaving the game in the fourth inning.

Wade Miley (9-9) gave up two runs on four hits and struck out eight in seven innings for Boston.

Aug 15, 2015; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Alejandro De Aza (left), center fielder Mookie Betts (50) and right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (right) celebrate a win against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park. Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports

“The offense was going for me,” he said.

“They were scoring a lot of runs. I just tried to not give up more than they scored to get them back out there to hit. They can take all the time they want.”

Hernandez (14-7) gave up 11 or more hits for the third time in four starts, as the Mariners’ right-hander was tagged for 12 hits and three homers in his second-shortest outing of the year.

Slideshow (3 Images)

“That was embarrassing,” Hernandez said. “I could not get the ball down. Every pitch I threw, they hit it.”

Right fielder Nelson Cruz hit a two-run home run and had three RBIs to lead Seattle (54-63).

“There’s not a lot you can say. We got our butts kicked,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said.

”The only silver lining in all of this is that we scored 10 runs, the offense came alive and kept battling, and there were no injuries.

“You just move on and you get ready for the next one.”