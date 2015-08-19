Red Sox hire former Tigers GM Dombrowski

(Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox have hired former Detroit Tigers general manager Dave Dombrowski to take over as president of baseball operations, the Major League Baseball team announced on Tuesday.

Following the move, Ben Cherington had declined the opportunity to continue as general manager, the team added.

Dombrowski was released from his duties as Tigers president and general manager earlier this month. He had been with the Tigers since 2002, helping the franchise to a pair of World Series appearances.

The Red Sox are in desperate need of a shakeup. They are last in the American League East, the same position they finished last season.

“I am honored to have the chance to serve Red Sox nation,” Dombrowski said in a statement. “There was no option that stood out as clearly as the chance to come to Boston and win with the Red Sox.”