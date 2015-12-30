FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Red Sox All-Star Malzone dies at 85
December 30, 2015 / 12:26 AM / 2 years ago

Red Sox All-Star Malzone dies at 85

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Third baseman Frank Malzone, who played all but one of his 12 seasons in the majors with Boston, died on Tuesday at the age of 85, the Red Sox announced.

Malzone, a six-times All-Star, had a .274 career batting average.

He was also an outstanding fielder who won three Golden Glove Awards.

Malzone played for the Red Sox from 1955-65, before moving to the California Angels for one season before retiring.

“We mourn the loss of a man we all came to know as ‘Malzie,’ who was venerated by Red Sox fans not only for his great glove at third base but for his blue-collar dedication to his craft,” Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said in a statement.

“He played 150 games or more in seven consecutive seasons, and missed just a total of two games in his first four seasons.”

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

