Red Sox designated hitter Ortiz put on disabled list

Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz still harbors hopes of playing again this season, despite being placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday due to a lingering Achilles strain.

The eight-time All-Star initially strained his right Achilles in mid-July and he intends to have a platelet-rich plasma injection this week to help ease his return back to action, the team said.

“If everyone felt, if he had that desire and the medical staff thought that it was the best thing for his career, that would definitely be done,” Red Sox manager Bobby Valentine told the team’s website about the possibility of shutting Ortiz down.

“But with the meeting of the minds, with David wanting to get back in uniform and the medical staff believing that there’s a chance that he could, we figured that’s the best way to go.”

The 36-year-old Ortiz, twice a World Series champion with the Red Sox, is hitting .318 this season with 23 home runs and a .611 slugging percentage.

His spot on the active roster has been taken by outfielder Ryan Kalish, who was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket

Boston lie fourth in the American League East standings, 13.5 games behind the pacesetting New York Yankees. They trail by a distant nine games in the race for the two wildcard spots in the playoffs.