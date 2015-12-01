FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Red Sox sign ace pitcher Price to record deal: report
December 1, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

Red Sox sign ace pitcher Price to record deal: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23, 2015; Kansas City, MO, USA; Former Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher David Price throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning in game six of the ALCS at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a record seven-year, $217 million contract with left-handed pitcher David Price, one of the top starting pitchers available in the free agent market, The Boston Globe reported on Tuesday.

Price went 18-5 with a 2.45 earned run average in 32 starts for the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays last season.

The 30-year-old Price, who won the Cy Young Award winner as the top pitcher in the American League in 2012 with the Tampa Bay Rays, is 104-56 with a 3.09 ERA over eight seasons and has been named to five All-Star teams.

The deal would be the largest ever for a pitcher, narrowly topping Clayton Kershaw’s $215 million extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014.

Price was considered the top pitching target this offseason along with Zack Greinke, who spent last season with the Dodgers.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
