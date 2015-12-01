Red Sox sign ace pitcher Price to record deal: report

(Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a record seven-year, $217 million contract with left-handed pitcher David Price, one of the top starting pitchers available in the free agent market, The Boston Globe reported on Tuesday.
Price went 18-5 with a 2.45 earned run average in 32 starts for the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays last season.
The 30-year-old Price, who won the Cy Young Award winner as the top pitcher in the American League in 2012 with the Tampa Bay Rays, is 104-56 with a 3.09 ERA over eight seasons and has been named to five All-Star teams.
The deal would be the largest ever for a pitcher, narrowly topping Clayton Kershaw’s $215 million extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014.
Price was considered the top pitching target this offseason along with Zack Greinke, who spent last season with the Dodgers.
