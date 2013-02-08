Schilling incident in 2008 a closed book, says MLB

Former MLB player Curt Schilling talks with a reporter at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California June 9, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

(Reuters) - Major League Baseball (MLB) says it fully investigated a 2008 incident in which former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling was allegedly advised by a team employee to take performance-enhancing drugs before the matter was closed.

In an interview with ESPN Radio earlier this week, three-times World Series champion Schilling claimed he had been offered drugs by a Red Sox employee that year as “a potential path” for him to continue his pitching career.

“At the time of the incident in question in 2008, the Boston Red Sox immediately reported the allegations to Major League Baseball as required by our investigative protocols,” MLB said in a statement on Friday.

”Once the Red Sox reported the matter, Major League Baseball assumed sole responsibility for the investigation. The club handled the matter consistent with all MLB rules and requirements and in a manner that was above reproach.

“Major League Baseball thoroughly investigated the allegations and considers the matter closed.”

On Wednesday, Schilling told ESPN Radio: ”At the end of my career, in 2008 when I had gotten hurt, there was a conversation that I was involved in which it was brought to my attention that this is a potential path I might want to pursue.

”It was an incredibly uncomfortable conversation, because it came up in the midst of a group of people. The other people weren’t in the conversation, but they could clearly hear the conversation.

“And it was suggested to me that, at my age and in my situation, why not? What did I have to lose? Because if I wasn’t going to get healthy, it didn’t matter, and if I did get healthy, great.”

Asked who had been involved, Schilling replied: “Former members of the organization. They’re no longer there.”

Schilling, who won World Series championships in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and in 2004 and 2007 with the Red Sox, did not pitch in 2008 because of right shoulder problems.

The six-times All-Star retired in March a year later at the age of 42 with a 216-146 record and a 3.46 career ERA.