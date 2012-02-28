Red Sox catcher Varitek set to retire: reports

(Reuters) - Boston Red Sox catcher and captain Jason Varitek will bring an end to his illustrious career on Thursday, Major League Baseball reported on its website.
The 39-year-old has played his entire career with the Red Sox, where his grit and determination helped define the team and lead them to a pair of World Series titles.
A three-time American League All Star, Varitek will retire with a Red Sox record 1,488 appearances as catcher.
His expected announcement will come roughly a month after rival catcher Jorge Posada retired from the New York Yankees.
Varitek will hang up his mitt with a .256 career batting average, 193 home runs and 757 RBIs as a switch-hitter, but his value to Boston transcended his statistics.
Varitek’s wife Catherine congratulated her husband on his career via Twitter.
“I could not be more proud of my husband! What a truly remarkable 14 years with the Boston Red Sox. You are a true Champion,” she tweeted.
Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien