Red Sox trade Youkilis to White Sox

Boston Red Sox Kevin Youkilis looks out from the dugout during their MLB interleague baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox traded Kevin Youkilis to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, leaving David Ortiz as the only player remaining from the 2004 World Series winning team.

The Red Sox sent the popular infielder and some cash to Chicago in exchange for relief pitcher Zach Stewart and bench player Brent Lillibridge.

Youkilis, 33, has spent the last nine seasons with the Red Sox, winning two World Series titles while establishing himself as one of the more dependable hitters in the lineup.

The veteran infielder was, however, hitting just .233 with four home runs this season.