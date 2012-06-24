FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Red Sox trade Youkilis to White Sox
June 24, 2012 / 11:20 PM / 5 years ago

Red Sox trade Youkilis to White Sox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boston Red Sox Kevin Youkilis looks out from the dugout during their MLB interleague baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox traded Kevin Youkilis to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, leaving David Ortiz as the only player remaining from the 2004 World Series winning team.

The Red Sox sent the popular infielder and some cash to Chicago in exchange for relief pitcher Zach Stewart and bench player Brent Lillibridge.

Youkilis, 33, has spent the last nine seasons with the Red Sox, winning two World Series titles while establishing himself as one of the more dependable hitters in the lineup.

The veteran infielder was, however, hitting just .233 with four home runs this season.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney

