Youkilis bids emotional farewell to Boston

Boston Red Sox Kevin Youkilis looks out from the dugout during their MLB interleague baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox traded Kevin Youkilis to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, leaving David Ortiz as the only player remaining from the 2004 World Series winning team.

The Red Sox sent the popular infielder and some cash to Chicago in exchange for relief pitcher Zach Stewart and bench player Brent Lillibridge.

Youkilis, 33, has spent the last nine seasons with the Red Sox, winning two World Series titles while establishing himself as one of the more dependable hitters in the lineup.

This season has been a struggle, however, with Youkilis hitting just .233 with four home runs.

His tenure with the Red Sox ended emotionally in Boston on Sunday as he tripled in his final at-bat in the seventh inning. Youkilis was then removed from the game to a standing ovation before coming out of the dugout for one final curtain call.

“He had some tears in his eyes and I had goosebumps,” Boston outfielder Cody Ross told reporters.

“I know how much he means to this city, he’s won two World Series here. He’s going to be missed.”

Youkilis’ departure will open up playing time for 23-year-old rookie Will Middlebrooks, who has made a promising start and is batting .323 with nine home runs.

But Youkilis’ fortitude and leadership will not be forgotten in a hurry.

“He’s given everything he has in every game he’s ever put on the Red Sox uniform,” infielder Dustin Pedroia said. “It’s sad.”