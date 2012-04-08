Astros strike early, end Moyer's win bid

Houston Astro's Chris Johnson (23) is greeted at the home plate by teammate Marwin Gonzalez (9) after Johnson's solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during their their MLB National League game in Houston April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson

(Reuters) - The Houston Astros spoiled 49-year-old Jamie Moyer’s bid to become the oldest Major League pitcher to win a game on Saturday, cruising past the Colorado Rockies 7-3.

Jordan Schafer, the first batter Moyer faced, drilled the Colorado left-hander’s sixth pitch over the right field fence to start the Astros on the way to victory.

Moyer gave up another solo homer, to J.D. Martinez in the fourth, before departing after five innings. He was tagged for five hits and four runs in taking the loss. He struck out two and walked one in his first appearance since 2010.

“You never like to lose,” Moyer told reporters. “Obviously run support will take care of itself. As a pitcher you’ve got to go out and do your job, and I put us behind the eight-ball with the first hitter of the game.”

Moyer’s appearance made him the second oldest Major League pitcher to start a game. Hall of Famer Satchel Paige was 59 when he pitched for Kansas City in 1965.

Astros starter Lucas Harrell, who was 13-months-old when Moyer made his Major League debut in 1986, allowed only three hits in seven shutout innings to pick up the win.

“If you can be a starting pitcher, not walk anybody and still be able to have the movement that he did, you’ve got to give him credit,” Michael Cuddyer, who homered in the eighth for Colorado’s first run, said of Harrell.

Houston’s Martinez also had a RBI single in the seventh as the Astros stretched their lead to 6-0 before Colorado scored one run in the eighth and two in the ninth.