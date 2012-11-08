FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rockies hire Weiss as new manager
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 8, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

Rockies hire Weiss as new manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Colorado Rockies have appointed former player Walt Weiss as their new manager, the team said on Wednesday.

Weiss, who played four seasons for the Rockies and also served seven seasons as a special assistant to Colorado’s general manager from 2002-2008, will return to the franchise hoping to resurrect the struggling team.

Former manager Jim Tracy quit in October after holding the position since 2009, the last year the Rockies reached the playoffs.

Colorado are coming off a campaign in which they went 64-98 and finished last in the National League West.

Weiss, who turns 49 on Nov 28, won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 1988, helped Oakland capture a World Series in 1989 and also later reached an All Star Game.

Reporting by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.