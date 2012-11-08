Rockies hire Weiss as new manager

(Reuters) - The Colorado Rockies have appointed former player Walt Weiss as their new manager, the team said on Wednesday.

Weiss, who played four seasons for the Rockies and also served seven seasons as a special assistant to Colorado’s general manager from 2002-2008, will return to the franchise hoping to resurrect the struggling team.

Former manager Jim Tracy quit in October after holding the position since 2009, the last year the Rockies reached the playoffs.

Colorado are coming off a campaign in which they went 64-98 and finished last in the National League West.

Weiss, who turns 49 on Nov 28, won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 1988, helped Oakland capture a World Series in 1989 and also later reached an All Star Game.