Colorado's Arenado suffers finger injury in loss to Braves

(Reuters) - Colorado’s promising young third baseman Nolan Arenado fractured a finger during a headfirst slide against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Arenado exited the game, which the Braves won 3-2, after injuring his left middle finger when he doubled in the second inning and slid safely into second base.

The 23-year-old Arenado is enjoying a strong start to his second season in the Major Leagues but will now likely miss time.

Arenado is batting .305 with six home runs and 28 RBIs.