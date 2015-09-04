Gonzalez, Rockies power past fading Giants

Sep 3, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chris Rusin (52) pitches in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Carlos Gonzalez continued his home run barrage and Chris Rusin threw a complete game Thursday night as the Colorado Rockies pounded the fading San Francisco Giants 11-3.

Gonzalez, who hit two homers and had seven RBIs on Wednesday, hit a two-run homer in the Rockies’ four-run first and belted another two-run shot in the four-run third as the Rockies strafed starter Ryan Vogelsong.

“I just stunk,” said Vogelsong (9-11) who left after the first three batters reached base in the fourth and allowed a career-high tying 11 hits and eight runs.

“Didn’t command the heater, breaking ball was up. Just didn’t throw well at all.”

Rusin threw his second complete game in four starts and just the third for Colorado this season.

He is the first Rockies pitcher to throw two complete games in a season since Ubaldo Jimenez and Jhoulys Chacin both threw two in 2011 and the first Rockies pitcher to throw two complete games at Coors Field in one season since Aaron Cook in 2008.

Sep 3, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez (5) waits in the dugout in the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The loss was the sixth straight and ninth in 12 games for the Giants, who were swept in three games at Dodger Stadium to begin their current 10-game road trip.

The Rockies, who banged out a season-high 19 hits, are 4-2 in their past six games, their best stretch since the All-Star break.

Gonzalez tied franchise records for the most home runs (four) and RBIs (11) in consecutive games.

He took over the National League lead with a career-high 35 home runs, one more than he hit in 2010 and one more than teammate Nolan Arenado.

The left-handed hitting Gonzalez’s first homer, his double and his single all went to the opposite field.

”I don’t think it can get any better than that,“ Gonzalez said. ”When you can go foul pole to foul pole, it’s the best you’re ever going to feel.

“It tells me my hands are quick enough, I don’t have to worry about anything. I don’t care if the guy throws 95-plus(mph), I just go to the plate with no worries.”