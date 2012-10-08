FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rockies manager Tracy resigns after losing season
#Sports News
October 8, 2012 / 1:25 AM / 5 years ago

Rockies manager Tracy resigns after losing season

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Colorado Rockies manager Jim Tracy reacts in the dugout after the Rockies pitched their seventh walk against the New York Mets in the fifth inning in their MLB National League baseball game in Denver May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Colorado Rockies manager Jim Tracy resigned on Sunday, less than a week after the club finished last in the National League West division with a franchise-worst 64-98 record.

Just three years ago, Tracy was the Manager of the Year after leading the Rockies to a playoff berth with a franchise-best 92-70 finish.

“Jim Tracy is a man that has brought professionalism to the Rockies organization since 2009,” Rockies vice president and director of baseball operations Bill Geivett said in a statement.

“We respect Jim’s decision, and we wish Jim and his family the best of luck as we begin our search for the right person to become the next manager of our organization.”

Tracy, who took the job when Clint Hurdle was let go in May 2009, compiled a 294-308 record in three-plus seasons.

The Rockies are expected to interview bench coach Tom Runnells, who managed the Montreal Expos in 1991-92, and Stu Cole, a manager in the Rockies’ farm system, according to Major League Baseball’s officials website MLB.com.

Reporting By Steve Ginsburg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
