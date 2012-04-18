Moyer becomes oldest pitcher to win game in majors

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jamie Moyer (L) sits in the dugout with Rockies pitching coach Bob Apodaca after leaving the game against the San Diego Padres in their Major League Baseball game in Denver April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Jamie Moyer became the oldest pitcher to win a major league game on Tuesday when the 49-year-old guided the Colorado Rockies to a 5-3 win over San Diego.

Moyer, who made his major league debut in 1986, threw seven innings and allowed two runs to reach the milestone.

At 49 years and 150 days old, Moyer surpassed Jack Quinn of the former Brooklyn Dodgers, who previously set the mark for oldest winner at 49 years and 70 days in 1932.

“For me to put that in front of the game really would be unfair to my team mates, unfair to myself,” the humble left-hander told reporters. “It would tell me also that my focus and my attention were in the wrong place.”

Moyer took a 3-0 lead into the seventh inning but allowed two runs and had a man on third base before getting the third out.

“For a guy to persevere and to still have the talent to be able to perform, I think it’s a tremendous compliment to him as a professional athlete,” said Padres manager Bud Black. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)