Reyes suspended until May 31 for domestic violence

Aug 22, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Jose Reyes (7) sacrifice bunts in the first inning against the New York Mets at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Colorado Rockies shortstop Jose Reyes has accepted a suspension without pay through May 31 for violating the Major League Baseball (MLB) domestic violence policy, the league announced on Friday.

The unpaid suspension of Reyes is retroactive to Feb. 23, 2016, when he was placed on leave pending resolution of criminal proceedings in Hawaii on a charge of domestic violence, which were dropped after his wife refused to talk with authorities.

The Hawaii News Now reported that Reyes, who was arrested on Oct. 31, grabbed his wife by the throat and shoved her into a sliding glass door at their hotel room, resulting in injuries.

“I want to apologize for everything that has happened. I am sorry to the Rockies organization, my teammates, all the fans and most of all my family,” Reyes, a 32-year-old four-time All-Star from the Dominican Republic, said in a statement.

”I am happy to put this all in the past and get back to doing what I love the most, playing baseball.

“My wife Katherine has remained by my side throughout everything and for that I will be forever grateful.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Reyes cooperated fully with MLB’s investigation.

“Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Reyes violated the Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will expire on May 31st,” Manfred said in a statement.

“I am encouraged by Mr. Reyes’ commitment to the treatment provisions of the Policy in order to ensure that such an incident does not occur in the future.”

Reyes also agreed to contribute $100,000 to one or more charitable organizations focused on preventing and treating survivors of domestic violence, the commissioner said.

The shortstop may participate in extended spring training activities during the remainder of the suspension, followed by a rehabilitation assignment to hone his competitive skills beginning on June 1.