Rodriguez to play in minors while future uncertain

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez stands in the batting cage while working out at the teams minor league complex during a rehab assignment in Tampa, Florida July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

NEW YORK (Reuters) - While a gathering storm threatened to halt his career, New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez was preparing to play a minor league game on Friday.

Major League Baseball’s highest-paid player was assigned to participate in two rehabilitation games, the first on Friday then the second on Saturday, with the Trenton Thunder, a New Jersey-based affiliate of the Yankees.

Rodriguez has been sidelined all season because of injury but hopes to be back playing with the Yankees later this week, although his chances are likely to be determined more by what happens off the field rather than on it.

The 38-year-old is among a handful of MLB players being investigated over their links to a Florida clinic accused of supplying performance enhancing drugs.

All face the possibility of suspensions in accordance with the sport’s rules on doping.

Speculation about the length of the penalties and when they will be announced has dominated American sports media for the past week, even though the MLB has remained silent while the investigation continues.

So far, only one player, Milwaukee Brewers slugger Ryan Braun, has been penalized. The National League’s Most Valuable Player just two years ago, Braun accepted a 65-game suspension, ruling him out for the rest of this season.

He also lost his lucrative contract with Nike, with the sportswear company announcing on Friday that they were cutting ties.

U.S. media have speculated the fate of the remaining players under investigation will be announced by Monday because it would allow anyone given a 50-game suspension to serve bans before the playoffs began.

Under an agreement between the MLB and the players union, 50 games is the standard punishment for any first-time doping offender.

The New York Daily News reported that nine MLB players were under investigation and eight of them had been offered the choice of accepting a 50-game suspension or lodging an appeal.

Rodriguez was the exception. Although he has never previously been banned for doping, he has admitted to using banned steroids earlier in his career.

The third baseman has denied any wrongdoing this time and his lawyer has publicly stated that he would appeal any penalty.

But media have said Rodriguez could face a much stiffer penalty if he was found to have breached any other rules, such as recruiting other players to the Biogenesis clinic or impeding the MLB investigation.

The MLB could invoke a rule allowing commissioner Bud Selig to impose a life ban, which would almost certainly trigger a long legal battle.

ESPN said the MLB and Rodriguez’ legal team were negotiating a reduced penalty but were still to reach an agreement.