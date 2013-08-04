Yankees list Rodriguez in lineup

New York Yankee's Alex Rodriguez reacts to a question at a news conference after playing for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab minor league baseball game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Anderson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Yankees have penciled Alex Rodriguez into their lineup for Monday’s game against the Chicago White Sox despite speculation he could be suspended for his alleged links to the Florida clinic accused of supplying performance enhancing drugs.

The Yankees manager Joe Girardi told reporters he planned to include Rodriguez in his team for the game in Chicago after the third baseman was passed fit to play following a long injury break.

“That’s just a term. None of us use pencils or pens. We type,” Girardi said. “I‘m not going to bring him up to sit him.”

Rodriguez’s inclusion could depend on whether he is allowed to play, with Major League Baseball (MLB) expected to announce its long-awaited findings into the Biogenesis doping investigation on Monday.

Although MLB has not commented publicly on the investigation, several U.S. media organizations have reported the decisions will be announced on Monday so most of the players could serve their bans and be back in time for the playoffs.

Up to a dozen players could be banned for 50 games, around eight weeks in MLB, according to the reports.

Rodriguez, baseball’s highest-paid player, could be suspended until the end of the 2014 season because he allegedly committed other offences connected to the investigation, it was reported.

“I think all of us are curious what’s going to happen, and is Alex going to be a player for us tomorrow, and what’s going to happen with the other guys that are involved in this?” Girardi said.

“(But) in my mind I have him penciled in there tomorrow.”

Even if Rodriguez is suspended he may still play on Monday, pending an appeal. The 38-year-old has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said he would challenge any penalty imposed on him.