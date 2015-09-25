MLB to rule on Pete Rose reinstatement by end of 2015

Jul 14, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Pete Rose is honored prior to the 2015 MLB All Star Game at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Friday a decision on whether to lift all-time hits leader Pete Rose’s lifetime ban will be made by the end of 2015.

Rose, who earlier this year sent a formal request to have his ban for gambling on baseball games lifted, met with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in New York on Thursday to discuss his application for reinstatement.

MLB said in a statement that Manfred, who succeeded Bud Selig as commissioner in January, told Rose a decision will be made by the end of the calendar year and that both parties agreed to refrain from further comment.

Rose, whose previous efforts to gain leniency from MLB commissioners Fay Vincent and Selig were never considered, was banned from baseball in 1989 for allegedly gambling on games while playing for and managing the Cincinnati Reds.

He denied for nearly 15 years that he gambled on baseball, the game’s cardinal sin since 1919 when members of the Chicago White Sox conspired to throw the World Series.

Rose finally admitted in his 2004 autobiography to making baseball wagers when he was Cincinnati’s manager but insisted he never bet against his team.

In July, Rose was honored prior to the MLB All-Star Game in Cincinnati and received a long standing ovation as joined Hall of Famers Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan and Barry Larkin in being voted by fans as Cincinnati’s ‘Franchise Four.’

Rose, who grew up in Cincinnati and earned the nickname “Charlie Hustle” for his aggressive style of play while with the Reds, played from 1963 to 1986, amassing 4,256 hits, still the major league record.