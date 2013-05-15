Cabrera helps Blue Jays bring down Giants

Toronto Blue Jays' Melky Cabrera follows through on a RBI double against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - Toronto’s Melky Cabrera went 4-for-5 with two RBIs against his former team as the Blue Jays outslugged San Francisco 10-6 on Tuesday.

Cabrera signed with the Blue Jays (16-24) in the off-season after his spell with the Giants ended with a 50-game suspension for using performance enhancing drugs last season.

Toronto starter R.A. Dickey pitched six innings and struck out 10 to get the win and snap San Francisco’s (23-16) three-game win streak snapped.

In other Major League action, the New York Yankees rallied to beat Seattle 4-3 after Mariners ace Felix Hernandez exited with an injury.

Hernandez, who leads the American League with a 1.53 ERA, tweaked his back in the sixth inning and left with a 3-1 lead.

Toronto Blue Jays' Melky Cabrera slides into home safely past San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Yankees surged into the lead in the seventh, tying the game with a two-run double from Robinson Cano and moving ahead on a Lyle Overbay sacrifice-fly.

CC Sabathia struck out 10 batters in 6 1/3 innings but took a no-decision for the AL East leading Yankees (25-14).

Two of baseball’s leading pitchers stayed undefeated as Tampa Bay’s Matt Moore improved to an AL-best 7-0 while Arizona’s Patrick Corbin moved to 6-0.

Moore struck out eight in six innings and allowed three runs in the Rays’ 5-3 win over Boston, while 23-year-old left-hander Corbin tossed seven scoreless innings in the Diamondbacks’ 2-0 shutout of Atlanta.

At the plate, Carlos Gonzalez went 5-for-5 with two home runs to lead Colorado past the Chicago Cubs 9-4 while Andrew McCutchen blasted the game-winning home run in the 12th to lift Pittsburgh to a 4-3 triumph over Milwaukee.