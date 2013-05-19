Indians walk off with win over Seattle again

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Indians beat the Seattle Mariners in a walk-off for the second successive day with a 5-4 victory on Saturday.

Jason Kipnis, who belted the go ahead three-run homer in the 10th inning on Friday, was driven in from third by Mark Reynolds on a fielders choice grounder in the bottom of the ninth to keep the Indians at the top of the American League Central (24-17).

In New York, Robinson Cano drove in four runs on two two-run homers as the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2.

Pitcher David Phelps threw a career-high seven innings allowing just one run from six hits and three walks for the Yankees who improved to 27-16.

The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 12-5 to record their fourth successive win as David Ortiz homered twice and drove in six runs to improve Boston to 26-17, just a game behind the Yankees while the Twins dropped to 18-21.

The Texas Rangers (28-15) are back on track as the best team in the majors after a 7-2 win over the Detroit Tigers (23-18) with leadoff hitter Elvis Andrus going 5-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs.

The Cincinnati Reds (26-17) thrashed the Philadelphia Phillies 10-0 on the back of Joey Votto and Ryan Hanigan home runs and a great pitching effort from Bronson Arroyo, who struck out six in 7-2/3 innings and gave up just five hits.

The Tampa Bay Rays (22-20) produced a six-run ninth inning to come from behind and win 10-6 over the Baltimore Orioles (23-19).

Atlanta (24-18) waited till late in the eighth inning to take the lead from the Los Angeles Dodgers (17-24) with Evan Gattis and Andrelton Simmons hitting homers on back-to-back pitches from Kenley Jansen to help the Braves to a 3-1 win.

Brandon McCarthy pitched a three-hitter complete game as the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-18) rode a Gerardo Parra home run from the game’s first pitch to a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins (11-32).

The Los Angeles Angels (16-27) scored their most runs all season with a 12-9 win over the Chicago White Sox (19-22).

National League Central-leading St Louis (27-15) lost 6-4 to last placed Milwaukee (17-24) in 10 innings.

Houston (12-31) grabbed just their 12th win of the year with a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh (25-18) in 11 innings.