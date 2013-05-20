Rays' Moore stops Orioles for 8-0 start

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Matt Moore throws during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the New York Yankees in St. Petersburg, Florida September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Carlson

(Reuters) - Tampa Bay’s Matt Moore matched a 1917 start by Babe Ruth as he improved to a Major League-leading 8-0 in the Rays’ 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Moore tossed seven innings and allowed just five hits and one run to stay undefeated and win his ninth straight decision, setting a Rays’ franchise record.

The 23-year-old left-hander’s start is the best by a pitcher that young since the 22-year-old Ruth went 8-0 in 1917.

“Historically speaking, it’s been wonderful,” Rays manager Joe Maddon told reporters. “I like the idea that he knows that he can get better. I love that. The accountability is tremendous.”

Luke Scott homered in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie for Tampa Bay, and Matt Joyce added a blast in the sixth to lift the visiting Rays to a three-game series sweep.

In Cleveland, Justin Masterson enjoyed his own stellar pitching outing, striking out 11 batters in seven innings to lead the Indians to a 6-0 win over Seattle.

Masterson (7-2) allowed just three hits to overshadow Mariners ace Felix Hernandez who surrendered all six runs in a loss.

The American League Central-leading Indians (25-17) are red-hot, having won 17 of their last 21 games.

In the National League, Jeff Locke won a pitchers’ duel against Lucas Harrell to help Pittsburgh pull out a 1-0 win against the Houston Astros.

Both starters completed seven innings, but Pirates infielder Pedro Alvarez smacked a home run in the fifth inning to provide the difference.

In Philadelphia, the Phillies rallied from a 2-0 deficit with late home runs to defeat Cincinnati 3-2.

After Chase Utley hit an RBI single in the eighth to make it 2-1, Erik Kratz and Freddy Galvis blasted back-to-back homers in the ninth to win it for Philadelphia.